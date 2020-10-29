JASPER COUNTY — An investigation into an alleged child molesting case led to the arrest of a 35-year-old DeMotte man last week.
Joshua R. Beedle was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Oct. 23 by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies and charged with child molesting, fondling or touching with child under 14 (Level 4 felony), and sexual misconduct with a minor but committed by a person at least 21 years of age (Level 6 felony).
On Aug. 10, the JCSD was informed of a possible child molesting case that had occurred in Jasper County and the department’s detectives began an investigation later. It included a forensic interview with the female victim who alleged that over the past 3-4 years Beedle had intentionally touched her inappropriately on several different occasions while they were alone.
Detectives tried to contact Beedle to set up an interview several times, but got not response. All attempts to talk with Beedle came to an end when Beedle retained an attorney.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.