LAKE COUNTY — On Friday, June 30, at approximately 6 p.m., the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a road rage incident that was in-progress on I-65.
The suspect had reportedly thrown an egg at the victim and then produced and pointed a firearm at the victim.
The victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle and that it was traveling southbound on I-65 approaching the Lowell exit.
A state trooper responded to the area of the Lowell exit and was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a 2022 GMC Canyon, and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle exited the interstate onto S.R. 2.
During the traffic stop, the trooper observed a carton of eggs in the vehicle, with one egg missing. The driver also stated that he was in possession of a firearm.
During an investigation, one trooper contacted another who had located the victim. The trooper observed egg all over the inside of the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident. The suspect, Paul Mihalich, 65, from DeMotte, was transported to the Lake County Jail where he is preliminarily charged with the following offenses:
• Intimidation with a Firearm- Level 5 Felony
• Pointing a Firearm- Level 6 Felony
• Criminal Mischief- Class B Misdemeanor
Of particular concern in this case is that in the victim’s car, there were two young children, both under the age of five.
With summer heating up and traffic increasing due to construction zones, the Indiana State Police encourages anyone that experiences road rage while driving to take a deep breath, and don’t make a rash decision that could not only affect you being charged with a crime, but an innocent person, even a child, being potentially harmed by your decision to act, rather than not to act.
All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. Charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.