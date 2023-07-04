Egged

An egg was thrown at a victim during a road rage incident, and the suspect also allegedly pointed a firearm at the car as well.

LAKE COUNTY — On Friday, June 30, at approximately 6 p.m., the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a road rage incident that was in-progress on I-65.

The suspect had reportedly thrown an egg at the victim and then produced and pointed a firearm at the victim.

