Arrest made

RENSSELAER — In the morning hours of Aug. 18, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office became aware that illegal drugs and a cellular telephone had possibly been smuggled into the jail by a correctional officer.

After obtaining this information, county sheriff Patrick Williamson immediately assigned a detective to investigate the incident. It was determined that correctional officer Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield, had smuggled the items in and had given them to a particular inmate.

Trending Food Videos