JASPER COUNTY — An Alabama man was arrested for burglary, theft and invasion of privacy by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Jan. 4.
The arrest stems from an investigation that began on Dec. 11 when Albert B. Hendon, 28, of Geraldine, Alabama, entered a residence in Jasper County.
According to police, Hendon woke the victim when he entered her home in the early morning hours of Dec. 11. The victim said she told Hendon to leave, but as he did, Hendon grabbed her cellular phone.
The victim estimated the value of the phone at $1,200.
Hendon was later arrested on an outstanding warrant in the morning hours of Jan. 4 and taken to the Jasper County Jail.
JCSD also discovered that Hendon has two court orders against him, including a protection order and a no contact order.
A charge of burglary carries a Level 4 felony, while theft of property between $750-$50,000 carries a Level 6 felony. Invasion of privacy is a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.