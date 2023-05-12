RENSSELAER — One female and two males were taken into custody after police agencies in Jasper County and Tippecanoe County found drugs in their possession.
Kayla Jessie, 36, Anthony Winchester, 39, and Simon Pulaski, 48, all from Rensselaer, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony) and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia after police obtained a search warrant of a home in Rensselaer.
The Rensselaer Police Department received a tip of drug activity at a home on the 200 block of N. Weston St. Surveillance was conducted on the residence and a search warrant was obtained on May 9, police said.
The warrant was served by members of the Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and the Newton County Drug Investigator.
Officers announced and made entry into the house after receiving no answer. They located Jessie and Winchester in an upstairs bedroom.
Both subjects told police they had been staying at the resident, but Zulaski was in Lafayette at work.
After a search was conducted of the property, officers located marijuana, meth and paraphernalia.
A DEA Task Force officer and the Lafayette Street Crimes Unit located Zulaski at his place of work and was taken into custody. He was found to be possession of suspect meth at the time and may face further charges in Tippecanoe County.
All subjects were booked into the Jasper County Jail. Jessie also faces an additional misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.