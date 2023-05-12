RENSSELAER — One female and two males were taken into custody after police agencies in Jasper County and Tippecanoe County found drugs in their possession.

Kayla Jessie, 36, Anthony Winchester, 39, and Simon Pulaski, 48, all from Rensselaer, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony) and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia after police obtained a search warrant of a home in Rensselaer.