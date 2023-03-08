RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer 19-year-old female was arrested for displaying erratic behavior in mid-February.
Jorie Lynch was taken to the Jasper County Jail and charged with four counts of battery on a public safety official and two counts of battery by bodily waste to a public officials. All charges are Level 6 felonies.
Lynch also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and illegal consumption of alcohol.
According to police, officers responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. on Feb. 15 to a female screaming and crying at the 900 block of B-Mar Drive in Rensselaer. Lynch was found in an apartment hallway and police detected the odor of alcohol when speaking with the woman.
Officers also noticed that she was displaying behavior consistent with somebody under the influence of narcotics and an ambulance was called to respond to examine Lynch due to her condition.
Lynch was transported to Franciscan Hospital for examination, and while at the hospital, she became violent with staff. When officers attempted to calm her down, Lynch reportedly kicked officers and hospital staff, causing injury to one of the nurses.
She also spit on hospital staff during the incident, which brings a charge of battery by bodily waste.
After being medically cleared, Lynch was taken to jail for the night.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.