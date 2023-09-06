ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. each night for Anime Club.
Join the library for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun. Participants will watch some anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ADULT BINGO AT THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY NEXT WEDNESDAY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will be having Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987- 2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. The library also has a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881
FABULOUS FRIDAY AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Friday, Sept.15 at 1 p.m. for Fabulous Friday! This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. The library staff will read a story or two and provide a craft.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866- 5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF DEMOTTE LIBRARY HOSTS SEPTEMBER MEETING
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a meeting at the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome! For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
ADULT NERF WARS AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Coming to DeMotte due to popular demand!
Adults are welcome to grab their nerf guns and join the DeMotte Library on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 7-9 p.m. for a night of Nerf fun as we play capture the flag after hours.
Must be ages 13+ to participate. Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, an unmodified Nerf gun (that shoots darts), and must wear the color of the team they signed up on. Darts will be provided. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY SEPT. 11
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. The library staff will have themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
SCRABBLE NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. and play a game of Scrabble and test your word skills.
Supplies are provided. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Children in grades K-3 are welcome to come the the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4-5 p.m. and create beautiful artwork with the use of paint and magnets.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
TEEN TUESDAY AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY SEPT. 12
WHEATFIELD — Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4-5 p.m. to enjoy some snacks and play some trivia. For more information, please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org.
CREATE A TINY MASTERPIECE
AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come create something creative with a tile plate on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2:30-4 p,m. at the Rensselaer Library. It can be a coaster for a drink, or just a painting.
All supplies will be provided for this free event. Feel free to bring any photos or paint you would like to use.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY SEPT. 12
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Are You Smarter than a 7th Grader? Play on your own or gather your friends and find out if you make the grade at the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Teams are optional. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.