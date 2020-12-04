RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central Athletic Director Ken Hickman continues to make alterations to the high school sports schedule in a year where nothing is certain in a pandemic.
On Saturday, the Lady Bombers’ girls’ basketball team will not play Griffith as scheduled. Instead, RCHS will host a much more challenging opponent in Lafayette Jeff.
The junior varsity game is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
It’s one of a myriad of changes to the sports schedule, with Hickman speed-dialing schools to fill canceled games and postponed events on a daily basis.
He faces a Herculean task to patch up the Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball schedule.
It was announced Tuesday that positive COVID tests and contact tracing have sidelined the boys’ team for 10 days. That forced a postponement of the Bombers’ Dec. 4 game with Kankakee Valley, which will now take place on Feb. 18 at KVHS.
The Bombers — off to a 2-0 start — are still scheduled to play North White on Dec. 11 and Twin Lakes on Dec. 12. Both are home games. On Dec. 15, the team will travel to Hanover Central.
But those dates are far from set in stone. On Thursday, the Rensselaer Central Corporation announced it will close the high school on Monday, Dec. 7, which could impact sports schedules going forward, said superintendent Curtis Craig.
“We will look at those events on a case-by-case basis to make sure it’s safe to continue,” Craig said on Thursday.
Jasper County is currently an orange county, which means sporting events can have 25 percent capacity.
The Bomber wrestling team’s annual trip to Monon for the North White Tournament was also canceled, so Hickman contacted LaPorte, which holds a tournament the first Saturday of December, to compete there. LaPorte reached out to the Bombers to participate in its tournament in the past, Hickman said.
On Friday, Hickman said the tournament in LaPorte will also be canceled.
The wrestling team also added a dual meet with Andrean, which is set for Thursday, Dec. 10 in Merrillville. It will start at 6 p.m.
Other schedule changes include:
• Not one to shy away from tough competition, RCHS girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke and his players will face Andrean at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The 59ers are much improved, opening the season at 4-0 with wins over Merrillville and Munster.
• Rensselaer’s boys’ and girls’ swim teams will host North Judson at the RCHS pool on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. It replaces the Bombers’ meet with Pioneer, which was canceled last week.
• The girls’ swim team’s meet with Twin Lakes in Monticello, originally scheduled for Dec. 1, will now be Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
• The Hoosier Conference swim meet will be held on four dates at West Lafayette in January. The girls’ teams will begin competition Jan. 14 with diving at 5 p.m. and prelims and finals set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 16. The boys’ meet will be held Jan. 21 (diving) at 5 p.m. and Jan. 23 with prelims and finals at 9 a.m.