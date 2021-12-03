JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 test clinic at 128 N. Cullen St. located one block north of the Jasper County Courthouse in Rensselaer.
The clinic will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
There is no cost for the tests and tests are done indoors. The site offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests using a swab of the nostrils (anterior nares) and testing of children Agnes six months to two years is available with parental assistance.
Participants will receive results by email or text no later than 5 p.m. the next day, including weekends.
Learn more about COVID-19 testing at coronavirus.in.gov.