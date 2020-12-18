RENSSELAER — Armed with class names such as Sizzilin’ Shakin’ Bacon, Tu-Tu Many Pigs and Sympiggy, students at Van Elementary participated in Playing of the Pigs in music teacher Tammy Craig’s class Tuesday.
Students in grades second through fifth — for a total of 12 classes — were asked to grab rubber pigs that squeak from “pig pens” as they entered Craig’s classroom. Each class would then use the pigs to squeak (and squeal) out a piece of music they practiced over the past few weeks with Craig.
Pigz-Art of Schiavone’s class performed Sonata III by Mozart, while Teal Tenderloins of Mrs. Taylor’s class played the Blue Danube Waltz by Strauss with the rubber instruments. Craig used it as a way to introduce the students to classical music.
“We can’t play instruments due to guidelines for COVID, so we came up with something different to keep the kids engaged,” said Craig, who sprayed a cleaning solution on the chairs after each performance.
Due to COVID, health departments throughout the nation recommend schools not play instruments indoors since they can become “super-spreaders” of the virus.
The school normally holds a Christmas program prior to the holiday break, but it was canceled due to COVID. Craig soon began looking at other ways to teach her students.
She said she found a pair of college students playing music with a set of rubber pigs on social media and thought it would be unique and fun for her students.
Craig found two different colored pigs as well as baby pigs that make different sounds. The smaller pigs let out a sharp squeal and were used mainly at the end of a song.
Students would keep the beat by squeezing the toy pigs while Craig played on an electronic piana, with the music often building to a big finale.
Serving as judges of the performances, which lasted three to four minutes each, were Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig and Van Elementary Principal Chad Wynn, both of whom joined in the fun with their own special rubber toys.
Superintendent Craig used a Christmas pig to applaud students after each performance.
“I call it ‘Ho-Ho Hog,’” Tammy Craig said of the judge’s pig.
Wynn said several students requested that he watch the performances Tuesday afternoon. He said many of the students were excited to get a chance to play something to music.
"Through all of the guidelines we have been able to give our kids the same experience, but just a little bit different," he said.
A list of class names selected by the students prior to their performances include Piano Pork Chops (Deno’s class), Sizzlin’ Shakin’ Bacon (Korniak’s class), Piggie Wiggles (Ritchie’s class), Pep-R-Pigz (Cripe’s class), Tu-Tu Many Pigs (Webb’s class), Sweet-Flying Swine (Davis’s class), German Swine (Radtke’s class), Sympiggy (Mr. Taylor’s class), Canned-Up Pigs (Yentes’s class) and Pig-Nado (Jones’s class).