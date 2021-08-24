RENSSELAER — Three students and a staff member at the high school have reportedly tested positive for the COVID virus during the period of Aug. 12-23.
Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig said in his weekly report on the status of the corporation’s four schools that 70 close contacts have been identified with a total of six people choosing to quarantine due to this small outbreak.
None of the close contacts have tested positive for COVID as of Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Craig’s report includes “students who have been identified as close contacts, those close contacts that have chosen to quarantine and the number of close contacts that developed COVID.”
Craig added, “Close contacts with COVID doesn’t mean the individual contracted COVID as the result of being a close contact at school. There are many ways someone could contract COVID.”
Craig’s report on Aug. 17 reported one case of COVID once school had started on Aug. 12. There were three cases reported this past week, including two students.
To help mitigate the spread of COVID, RCSC has performed the following measures at the high school, Craig said:
• The heating/cooling units have been adjusted to bring in 20% fresh air. The recommended amount is at least 15%.
• Heating/cooling units have been set to replace all the air in a room every 10-30 minutes.
• Electrostatic filters have been installed in the HVAC system to prevent virus circulation.
“The above measures minimize aerosol transmission,” Craig said. “Maintaining three to six feet of separation helps prevent transmission via larger droplets.
“Protect yourself. Some options are to get vaccinated, wear a mask, maintain distance or do all three.”