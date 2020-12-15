RENSSELAER — With Christmas around the corner, the Rensselaer Central School Corporation is reporting a total of 59 positive coronavirus cases since the start of school in August.
Last week (Dec. 7-13), 13 students contracted the virus, with seven at the high school. Though RCSC closed the high school through the Christmas break, some students continue to participate in extra-curricular activities such as winter sports.
Four middle school students tested positive last week, with one student each at Van Elementary and Primary schools where in-person instruction will continue through Friday, Dec. 18.
Two teachers — one each at the middle school and Primary — and a staff member at the Primary also reported they have the virus.
RCSC Curtis Craig said the CDC has relaxed the requirement on quarantine so that close contacts can return to school quicker. Instead of 14 days to quarantine the number is now 10, but Craig added that the corporation prefers the 14-day quarantine.
“Students (and) staff who come back after 10 days need to be monitored daily by the nurse until they finish the full 14-day quarantine,” he said.
High school athletics will continue through the holidays if no new complications arise.
The Lady Bombers were scheduled to play at North White Tuesday night, with the boys’ and girls’ swim teams traveling to North Newton.
On Friday, the Lady Bombers will travel to South Newton for a 5:30 p.m. JV start and 7 p.m. varsity tip. The wrestling team is scheduled to compete at McCutcheon in Lafayette on Tuesday, Dec. 22, with the Lady Bombers to host Lowell Tuesday night.
The girls’ basketball team’s trip to Greencastle for a holiday tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 29 is also still on the schedule at this time.
Students are expected to return from Christmas break on Monday, Jan. 4 if there is not an outbreak of cases.