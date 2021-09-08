RENSSELAER — Jeff and Kris Phillips will share the title of grand marshal at this year’s Rensselaer Central Homecoming ceremony this week.
Their duties as marshals begin Thursday night with the homecoming parade through downtown Rensselaer before they are recognized at Friday’s Bomber game with Twin Lakes.
Kick-off Friday is set for 7 p.m., CST.
The parents of sons Mark, Matthew and Benjamin and grandparents of Ethan Phillips and Ashlin Collins, Jeff is a native of Rensselaer, while Kris grew up in Mt. Ayr.
Kris is currently employed with the City of Rensselaer’s street department as administrative assistant, a position she has held for 23 years. Prior to that, she worked as a police dispatcher for 10 years.
Kris has been on the Rensselaer Central School Corporation Board of Trustees for 14 years, serving as president of the board twice. She recently resigned from her board position.
Jeff served in the U.S. Navy from 1980-83 and continued to serve in Active Navy Reserves before retiring in 2005 as a Chief Petty Officer. His last duty station was Officer-In-Charge for a 30-man unit serving as Naval Reserve Security Force Crane, NSA.
Jeff also worked with the Rensselaer Police Department from 1986 to the end of 2017, spending 18 years as chief of police.
“Chief” also loved coaching middle and high school football, serving as an assistant to the varsity program from 1990-2020. He is a proud member of the 2014 Bomber state championship football coaching staff.
Both Jeff and Kris would like to thank all members of the Rensselaer School Corporation for all they have given to their family.
“Working with coaches, teachers and administrators in what (we) believe is the best school in the State of Indiana has been an honor,” they said in a joint statement.
“We wish to thank all who have helped us mold three outstanding sons into the men they are today,” they added. “We love Bomber football!”