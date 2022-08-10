JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn would like to remind county voters that absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 8 2022 General Election are now being accepted in the clerk’s office.
Residents who anticipate being out of town on Election Day or are unable to come to the vote center may vote by absentee ballot.
Fishburn said requests for an absentee application can be done online by going to www.indianavoters.com or by calling the Jasper County Clerk’s Office at 219-866-4929.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 is the first day that a voter may vote absentee in person for the General Election.
The deadline for an individual to register to vote or make changes to voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 11.