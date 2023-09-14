After the Little Cousin Jasper Festival enjoyed a solo act last week, this weekend features several festivals and events to keep county residents from experiencing festival withdrawal.
The weekend kicks off with the Saint Joseph’s College Alumni Homecoming on the SJC campus, with a golf outing set for Friday, Sept. 15. Alumni will gather at the campus on Saturday for a full schedule of events, including a baseball game at Gil Hodges Field.
The Francesville Fall Festival also begins its three-day run on Friday. The Francesville Fire Department will hold its annual fish and chicken dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., EST, with the Master Crackerjack and Miss Kandy Korn Pageant to be held at 6:30 p.m., EST.
Saturday’s festivities will include a full day of food, music and shows. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., EST. More food, music and games are set for Sunday as well.
On Saturday, Jasper County will welcome five events, including the Jasper Jaunt bike ride in the morning and the Rock The Arts at Carpenter Creek in the evening.
The Jasper Jaunt will visit local family farms during its 30-mile bike ride that begins at 8 a.m. at Rensselaer’s Farmers Market across from the Courthouse. There is a fee.
Wheatfield will hold its annual Sandhill Crane Festival, St. Augustine School will have its Fall Frolic event at Potawatomi Park and the Memories Alive Cemetery Walk will be held at Weston Cemetery in the afternoon. Eight former residents of Rensselaer will be featured in this year’s walk, with actors playing those residents in the Hall Shelter at 11 a.m. with the event moved to the cemetery at 2 p.m.
The Rensselaer Park Board recently approved St. Augustine School’s request to move its Frolic from the St. A church parking lot to Potawatomi so that it can expand the event with food trucks, games and a band. It will become a more community-oriented venue and can utilize the electrical service that was provided to Little Cousin Jasper Festival organizers.
The Frolic will feature a beer garden, Pumpkin Bowling, bingo, food, games and much more.
Wheatfield’s Sandhill Crane Fest will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Activities include live music, concessions, vendor booths and activities. There will also be a car show and a bingo tent.
Rock the Arts will be held 1-7 p.m. on Saturday at Carpenter Creek Cellars in Remington. An adults-only event, attendees are invited to enjoy local wine varieties, food and live music.