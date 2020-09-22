JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman and the Child Support Division of the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office will be handing out free children’s masks and hand sanitizer while supplies last at the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office located at 125 S. Cullen St., Rensselaer, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Everyone is encouraged to use the drive-thru window and will be limited to one per child (child need not be present to pick up the mask). This is being done to help raise awareness of the great work done at the Jasper County Child Support Division.
The Jasper County Child Support Division consistently ranks as one of the best, if not the best, performing county in the State of Indiana. Any custodial or non-custodial parent residing in Jasper County is eligible to sign up for services through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office at no charge.
The office is tasked with establishing paternity, establishing child support orders,and enforcing child support orders. The Child Support Division’s duties are that of the best interest of the child and does not provide representation to either parent, individually.
For more information, feel free to call 219-866-5475.