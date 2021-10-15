INDIANAPOLIS — Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn and county recorder Kimberly K. Grow joined 600 other county officials and county employees at the Association of Indiana Counties Annual Conference on Sept. 20-24.
The event was held in Switzerland County. The 63rd annual conference offered county officials a wide variety of professional development courses as well as opportunities to network with their peers.
State officials provided updates on pertinent issues facing county government as well.
The AIC’s conference is the largest gathering of county officials in the state. Representatives from public agencies, private entities and local elected officials addressed issues such as cash flow and public funds management, America Rescue Plan Act information, health care, appeals and permitting, redistricting, energy, Human Resources, broadband and highway funding and assets management.
AIC’s members discoed the 2022 legislative platform, which covers key issues facing counties such as local taxation, criminal justice, public safety, the environment and economic development.
In addition, the annual election of officers was held. Kent Ward, Hamilton County Surveyor, was named president of the AIC board of directors. Ward, who is currently serving as the board’s vice president, will begin his new term as president on Nov. 1.