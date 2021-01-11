JCPL branches to offer adult winter reading program
JASPER COUNTY — If reading more was your New Year’s resolution, kick off the year right by heading to your local library.
Each JCPL location is participating in an adult winter reading program called “Get Yeti to Read.” Every time you use your library card to check out a book, e-book, audiobook or magazine between Jan. 4 and Feb. 27, you can enter your name to win a prize! Each JCPL location will have weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end.
2021 book discussions at JCPL branches
JASPER COUNTY — The New Year is here and what better way to start than by joining a new group?
The JCPL book discussions are finding unique ways to stay connected while observing face covering and social distancing guidelines.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee group will meet via Zoom, Monday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. to cover the book The Heart Mender by Andy Andrews.
To gain access to the call, please contact Carolynn DeVries at (219) 956-3774.
Rensselaer’s Men’s Book Group will meet Wednesday via Zoom, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. To gain access to the call, please contact Rachel at (219) 866-5881. This group will be covering Every Day by David Levithan.
The Men’s Group was created for men, but anyone is welcome to join.
Rensselaer will also have their fourth Thursday Book Discussion which will take place on Thursday,
Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. via Zoom. The book they will be covering is The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. If you are interested in joining, please contact Rachel at (219) 866-5881.
For more details or to reserve a copy, please call or visit your local library.
Library tax help despite no forms from Indiana DOR
JASPER COUNTY — It’s that time of year when we scurry around trying to find our receipts and getting our deductions in order so we can submit our state and federal taxes.
This year, for taxes payable in 2021, we’ve been notified by the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) that they will not provide income forms or booklets for libraries to distribute due to budget constraints. However, there are still ways libraries can help with printing, computers, and Wifi availability.
Also, a reference copy of the IT40 Instruction Booklet is available for in-library use only. For more details visit our website at myjcpl.org or the Jasper County Public Library’s Facebook page.
DOR is encouraging all customers to file electronically to reduce errors and speed up processing time for returns. Over two million Hoosiers may qualify to file their federal and state taxes electronically for free with Indiana Free File program (INfreefile) which can be accessed online
For federal free file visit irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.
The forms are available online and may be printed. You are welcome to use the library computers to print tax forms yourself, or staff at the front desk can provide you with forms you may need. Printing in either case costs 5 cents per side for black and white copies and 20 cents per side for color copies.
Even though taxes for most taxpayers are due by April 15, 2021, you can e-file (electronically file) your taxes earlier. The IRS likely will begin accepting electronic returns anywhere between Jan. 15 and Feb. 1, 2021.
For more information or federal forms see https://www.irs.gov/ and for Indiana DOR forms see https://www.in.gov/dor/.