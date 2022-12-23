Yes, that does sound like an introduction to Thanksgiving Day with family and friends, but we are continuing with the annual Jasper County Historical Society’s tradition to thank its members, their families, friends, and others who have donated their time, items, and talents to the Society.
The Rensselaer Republican is first on my list. With Harley Tomlinson’s monthly editing and the graciousness of publisher Pat Patterson and regional editor Carla Walters, who allow the Jasper County Historical Society’s Column monthly, the Society thanks you.
Those giving people, who have donated items to the Jasper County Historical Society’s museum collections, are W. Scott Balch, Lisa Black, Steven Burnes, Linda and Roger Buschman, Helen Bracht, and Sue Caldwell. Clara Carver, David and Marge Day, Claude Grow, Pat Donnelly and Rosemary Gyarmati gifted to the Society.
Kay Hayworth, Christine Herre, Martin and Edna Hoffman, Bev Hmurovic, and Dr. David Jentz gave special items. The idea of giving is natural for Janet Kingman, the Jasper County Library - Rensselaer Branch, Phil and Sharon Lewis, Joan Lindstrom, Barbara Eaton Michal, and Victoria Miller. Others who have given artifacts, family memorabilia, and more are Paul Nemeth, Abbie Parmele, Helen Putman, Virginia Reames, Mary Sholey, Richard Siela, Betty Yerion, and Jane Zebendon.
The Jasper County Historical Society appreciates the many donations honoring Jean Campbell, along with generous funds from the William Piatt Estate for the Parr Post Office.
Before the Society’s special projects are listed, the variety of gifts donated is surprising and sometimes unexpected. Because there was an Advertising Exhibit this year displaying pieces often given away over the last 100 years, many things as yardsticks, church plate, pencils and pens, fans, business aprons were donated. The Bartoo Family donated hundreds of photographs and family histories. Books given were local cookbooks, churches and cemeteries, World War II Remington Military Service Records, and yearbooks.
Vintage clothing presented included a lovely 1951 wedding dress, Rensselaer Central High School jacket, hats, and letter sweater. Hazel Holt’s School Scrapbook was so rich with class photographs.
Jasper County artifacts listed are military histories, school memorabilia, 1878 jail key, many snapshots and historic photographs, and local postcards. The surprise of much needed pillow ticks were placed on the Quick/Walter/Hall Log Cabin’s bed.
World War II letters home, an old Rensselaer map, Saint Joseph’s College papers, skates, Indian Trail Tree information have been entrusted to the museum collection.
The museum is a regular meeting place for the Society, the Jasper County Retired Iron Club, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Thanks to those groups for supporting the facility.
The Parr Post Office restoration is nearing completion. Allen Barten, Bean Van Wienen, Scott and Toby Lakin helped Kim DeWees install the old Parr Postal Unit this summer.
The Fifth Annual Memories Alive at Weston in September presented fine actors: Jay Covil, Sean Egan, Elizabeth Gray, Dan Hawthorne, Nella Lakin, Terra Neidigh, Susie Rayburn, and John Waymire. The guides were Melissa Ahler, Beverly Crynes, Kayla DeJong, Janett and Kerry Kingman, Kristi Slaby, and Nancy Studer. The organizing committee members were Linda Buschman, Kevin Cochran, Beverly Crynes, Judy Kanne, Rob Pfaff, and Robert Schenk. Research and other help were given by Melissa Smith, Janett Kingman, Tony Baltes, Jenny DeWees, and Janelle Musch.
The first Beyond the Grave event partnering with Janelle Musch at Embers and The Station was a new activity. It featured ghostly stories with story teller John Rahe, Nancy Klockow, and Linda Buschman, along with Beverly Crynes, Elizabeth Gray and Judy Kanne, adding more anecdotes along the tour.
Programs videoed by Chris Widner provided interest and history for the members. Presenters were Adam Alson, Appleseed Childhood Education; Mary Sholey, Yeoman Settlers; Judy Kanne, Rensselaer Murals; Gib Young, Indiana Music: Dr. David Jentz, 1890’s Portrait Photography; Sue Caldwell, Bartoo Display; and Abbie Parmele, One Room School. Some special projects were handled by Lisa Black and Gary Braasch, along with Jim Lanoue contributing advertising pieces for the exhibit. Thank you all.
The new Bartoo exhibit, Photography Around 1900 in Jasper County, can be seen the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment at jchsmuseum@gmail.com.