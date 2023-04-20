County Council

Photo by Nathan Jaki

Photo by Nathan Jaki

Paul Norwine (left), 1st district, commends Bryan Overstreet for his dedication to Jasper County over his 18-year run as Jasper County Ag and Natural Resources Educator.

 Photo by Nathan Jaki

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council met on April 18 to discuss appointments, appropriations, many salary ordinance amendments, and to recognize a civil servant for his time working in Jasper County.

The meeting was presided by council President Steven Jordan, 3rd district.

Tags