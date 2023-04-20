RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council met on April 18 to discuss appointments, appropriations, many salary ordinance amendments, and to recognize a civil servant for his time working in Jasper County.
The meeting was presided by council President Steven Jordan, 3rd district.
Paul Norwine, 1st district, gave a tribute to Bryan Overstreet, who had served as Jasper County Ag and Natural Resources Educator within the Purdue Extension Office from 2005 to March of this year. Norwine noted the great service Overstreet provided in his nearly-two decades of work in Jasper County.
“I just want to mention what a great service I felt Bryan Overstreet did for the county, working in the extension offices,” said Norwine. “I really appreciate that he was always willing to help with his knowledge. If he didn’t know it, he would reach out to campus and help us out.”
Overstreet has recently taken a job from the Purdue Extension Office as Soil Conservation Coordinator for Northern Indiana. Jordan continued Norwine’s sentiment, commending Overstreet for his work in the planning commission.
“[Bryan Overstreet is] still going to live in the northern part of the county, but going to be covering the northern part of the state for soil conservation. And he will be a great asset there, but we’re going to be without one for a few months probably. And another area that Bryan did real great for was the planning commission. He was all active and put a lot of effort into that,” Jordan said.
Another topic of discussion was appointing a council member to Jasper County’s division of the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council (JRAC), a new endeavor from Indiana starting in 2021, which focuses on reviewing criminal justice and corrections procedures. According to Indiana.gov, these include “pretrial services, behavioral health treatment and recovery services, community corrections, county jails, parole, and probation services.”
JRAC hopes to provide solutions to help with issues such as justice reforms, re-entry to society after incarceration and jail overcrowding.
The council then proceeded to appropriations, approving $110,000 to replace the server in the Jasper County Courthouse from their service provider, Arcem Solutions, LLC. The council approved $40,000 for a horse barn to be constructed at the Jasper County Fairgrounds, as a partnership the fairgrounds are doing with the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO). The horse barn would be located on the south side of the fairgrounds, and would have portable stalls to be used year-round.
Jordan noted the benefits the horse barn will have for tourism and 4-H members, and credited Paul Norwine, 1st district, with promoting to the council to approve funding for blacktop at the fairgrounds, which Jordan stated will make the main fairground entrance more manageable for those in wheelchairs.
Jordan also read a letter the council received from the fairground’s 4-H council, thanking the council and the commissioners offices for their funding.
Paraphrasing the letter, Jordan said, “Thank you for your annual donations to the program. It takes about $70,000 to put on the fair for the 4-H side, and the support they get is very much appreciated.”
While not stated on the agenda, the council also approved to raise the wage for a part-time employee at the DeMotte recycling center from $15 per hour to $17.50 per hour. Auditor Jordan said the Jasper County Commissioners had wanted to increase the pay for their employee because they were impressed by his work.
“We’re paying him $15 an hour and he’s really stepped up the game up there. He’s improved everything up there, and the commissioners feel like they need to give him $17.50 an hour,” Jordan said.
After finishing appropriations, the council amended the salary ordinances to correct the salaries of 10 health and public safety officials in the county. Despite approving in March to amend the salary ordinance for the health employees, the council had overlooked the public safety department. There was some confusion among council members over whether they needed to advertise the salary ordinance amendments before approving, but Donya Jordan said they are not required to advertise ordinance amendments because that funding has already been appropriated.
The next Jasper County Council meeting will be held on May 16 at 910 South Sparling Ave. in Rensselaer. For more information, the council’s website is https://www.jaspercountyin.gov/department/?structureid=18.