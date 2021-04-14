RENSSELAER — With activity brewing at Brookside Park, Rensselaer City Council member Ernest Watson would like to see the park department headquarters moved out of Iroquois Park and into Brookside.
Blacker Fields at Brookside hosted a 16-team baseball tournament the weekend of April 10-11, with an 18-team tournament scheduled for this weekend.
“We will be busy every weekend until the second or third weekend of June,” said park superintendent Joe Effinger. “We have the car show at the park in July then tournaments will pick up again after that.”
The car show kicks off Rensselaer’s annual Cruise Night, which will be Saturday, July 10, this year.
Watson said moving the office from Iroquois to Brookside will make it easier for Effinger to keep tabs on events held at the city’s biggest park. The current park office is falling apart, it emits a moldy smell and flooding from the Iroquois River has occurred on a number of occasions since the park office made Iroquois Park its home decades ago, Watson said.
“With there being a little more people out there throughout the day,” he said, “I just think we need to move the park people to Brookside.”
Though Mayor Steve Wood said he is in favor of such a move, the question becomes how to get there. When the Parks for People campaign began generating money a few years ago, the construction of a new park office was in the original plans, Wood said.
But, he added, funds were used at other locations such as Blacker Fields and Foundation Park at the old Monnett School site.
“If there is any money left from Parks for People, maybe we can look into it,” Wood said. “I think the campaign still has some money coming in from donors.”
Effinger, who has been park superintendent for over two decades, said the park office was fine when he first began working from it. But, he admits, it’s past its prime.
“Flooding there is especially aggravating,” he said.
The large white building that houses park equipment could stay at Iroquois, Effinger added.
Water improvement plan
The council also approved the hiring of Commonwealth Engineers, an environmental engineering and consulting firm in Crown Point, to perform a preliminary engineering study on a water improvement project at a cost of around $35,000.
The firm will look at the city’s wells and options for back-up electric generators for pumps. Commonwealth will also look at what is needed to provide water to the Interstate 65 area, which has experienced growth lately.
If a new water tower is needed in that area, Commonwealth will include it in its proposal, which should arrive in around four months.
The city can pursue community block grants if it decides to upgrade its water system through a major project and Commonwealth can assist with that as well.
“It’s a good project,” Wood said. “There is a need out there (I-65).”
The I-65 corridor has been a prime spot for businesses over the past few years.
“We’re at a limit right now without somebody coming in out there,” added Wood, who hopes the city can land an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) Community grant if and when a project is proposed.
City street repair
Street superintendent Jerry Lockridge said Walsh & Kelly, of Valparaiso, in its contract with the council, will begin work on repairing city streets April 19. The company is also prepared to improve 910 feet of the city’s sidewalks as part of its bid for an additional $40,000.
Much of the cost for the entire project will be absorbed by a Community Crossroads grant.
“We’ve been doing a little inventory around town and we’ve got a list of some sidewalks we’d like to replace,” Lockridge said.
Council members approved adding up to $40,000 to the contract for sidewalks, many of which will be replaced when street repair begins.
A tree-cutting project to eliminate diseased trees throughout the city is also under way, Lockridge said. As of April 12, 25 trees have been removed with another 10 or more to be removed over the next few days.
The company hired to do the work will also begin grinding down stumps soon.
New squad cars
Rensselaer Police Chief Matt Anderson said his department received a pair of new squad cars last week. The cars were ordered last November and should be ready to go on the road next week, he said.
Anderson also said he’s done some golf cart permits, adding, “I’m still seeing a few from time to time driving who haven’t gone through the process, so we’ll try to get a reminder put up on our Facebook page that they have to get the permits before they drive them.”
Here are some reminders before carts can be driven on city streets:
• Cart owners must register with the Rensselaer Police Department at an annual cost of $75. The department will inspect the cart and determine whether it is ready for roadways.
• They must provide proof of insurance for at least $100,000 and have that proof on them at all times.
• Carts must be driven by a licensed driver.
• Seat belts are required for all drivers and passengers.
• They can only drive on streets posted with 25 miles per hour or lower signs.
• Passengers are limited according to how many the cart allows. If it’s a two-seater, then only two people can ride on the cart.
• Carts are not to be driven on sidewalks or in parks.
• Carts must have turn signals installed and utilized.
• Cart owners must sign a liability agreement at registration.
The council also approved penalties for drivers who fail to abide by the rules. The first offense will be $75, with $150 for the second offense and $300 for a third.
Registration fees and any money collected from penalties will be placed in the city police fund.
RPD is also looking for a crossing guard at Van Elementary School after the most recent guard took a job elsewhere.
“I’d like to ask the council permission to hire a new crossing guard,” Anderson said.
Anderson doubts a new guard will be hired before school dismisses for the summer in a few weeks, but “we’ll at least have somebody on board for next year to start.”