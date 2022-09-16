City council meets

RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer City Council dealt with a refund request from a local resident who said he was unaware he could get a smaller trash container since he qualifies for one as a senior citizen.

The city provided large and small trash containers when it decided to do away with the sticker program at the first of the year. Instead, lift trucks are being used to pick up trash with the hope it will save the city money over time.

Trending Food Videos