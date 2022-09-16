RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer City Council dealt with a refund request from a local resident who said he was unaware he could get a smaller trash container since he qualifies for one as a senior citizen.
The city provided large and small trash containers when it decided to do away with the sticker program at the first of the year. Instead, lift trucks are being used to pick up trash with the hope it will save the city money over time.
Larger trash containers were distributed to many of the city’s residents, though homeowners or renters 65 and over could get a smaller container since seniors accumulate less trash than a family of four.
A resident in Ward 2, which is represented by council member Noelle Weishaar, approached Weishaar recently, asking if he could get a refund since he was not told he qualified for a smaller receptacle. That calculates into a savings of over $50 since the containers were distributed in January.
But council members were reluctant to provide a refund since it would likely bring similar requests to the board at future meetings.
“I don’t want to open up that can,” said councilman Ernest Watson.
City officials believe they did all they could to get the word out about the availability of smaller containers, using the newspaper, radio and the city website to communicate to residents. They also sent letters explaining what is available to utility customers.
But the person requesting the refund said he provides a paperless payment through his bank account each month and does not get bills or letters from the city anymore.
The complaining resident asked that a smaller container be provided and city workers are willing to do so once a work order is completed. But the city is unwilling to provide a refund.
City attorney Jacob Ahler said providing a refund to one person would mean the city would likely have to do it for every other request.
Councilman George Cover said the refund request was denied “based on the advice of legal council.”
In other business, clerk treasurer Frieda Bretzinger provided a breakdown of the 2023 city budget and council members approved renewing the health benefit package for city employees.
The 2023 insurance package will remain the same with the exception of one adjustment. Employees will now get $1,500 for dental instead of $1,000 due to rising costs.
The city is also planning to sell off surplus items at an auction over the next few weeks. The auction will be held in front of city hall so that billing can be done quickly at the city’s utility office.