RENSSELAER — An increased number of artwork such as murals and sculptures continues to catch the eye of visitors to Jasper County.
People from nearby communities will even spend a day visiting the county’s small towns and the city of Rensselaer just to take in an artist’s creation.
“If you are traveling southbound on I-65,” said Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director Stephen Eastridge, “you can pull off and have coffee in DeMotte and visit the murals and artwork there, travel further south to have lunch in Rensselaer before visiting the (RenArtWlk) and grab more coffee in Remington where there is more artwork.”
But a continued development of artwork in Jasper County takes funding and Eastridge visited the Rensselaer City Council meeting on Oct. 10 to ask if council members would be willing to absorb some of the cost it takes to host artists. Last year, the cost was over $42,000 to bring a handful of artists to the city to expand on the RenArtWlk and that amount will likely be needed again next summer if the city wishes to bring in more artists.
Eastridge said the county tourism commission, which works in partnership with JCEDO, has funded $92,000 of public art in the county and a total of $110,000-$115,000 has been spent since the RenArtWlk was created four years ago by artist Cameron Moberg and eMbers owner Ryan Musch.
“It’s gotten progressively more expensive,” Eastridge said. “We’ve had some really high caliber artists come to Rensselaer and Jasper County.”
If the city is willing to assist in funding additional artwork locally, it frees up the commission to develop similar programs in other parts of the county.
“With art being so well received both inside and outside the county,” Eastridge said, “we really wanted to build on that. Invest in more public art but also invest in more art programming.”
To that end, the commission will form a five-person committee that will make recommendations relating to the artwork.
“It will be more of a working group that will work on things like identifying buildings and locations where artwork can go,” Eastridge said. “Also put together an intern-hosted trail where they can meet at a central location and have an assisted walk through the artwork and other parts of the county.”
Funds provided for artwork in the county will be distributed by the Jasper Newton Foundation, which has experience in that function, Eastridge said. The city’s funding portion will be directed to artists in Rensselaer only, but it allows the commission to assist other communities in the county.
“We’re trying to be more equitable in how we spread art throughout the county,” Eastridge said.
“Once we get everyone on an even playing field, we can really do it on an annual bases across the county and have projects a little bit everywhere. Now everyone is feeling (the impact).”
Mayor Steve Wood voiced his support of the tourism commission’s funding request, adding the artwalk and artwork around the city has proven to be a great investment. It has also triggered notoriety from other communities and the Chicago Sun Times plans to do a story on Rensselaer’s commitment to displays of art.
“When I was at this thing in Merrillville for a meeting, cities and towns like Munster, Dyer, they were starting programs to do murals and asked how we were doing it,” Wood said. “We’re getting a lot of publicity from it.”
The council approved the tourism commission’s request to assist in funding for 2023. Any future funding requests will be addressed as they are presented annually.