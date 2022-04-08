CORRECTION: In the article, “Hospital building to be transformed into childcare center” in the PROGRESS section of the Rensselaer Republican on April 7, the location of the building that will house the childcare service is incorrect. Appleseed will occupy the administration building in its entirety and NOT the therapy building also known as the MOB building. Franciscan Health Rensselaer continues to offer all the services as before. Therapy is and continues to be located at that location. Hospice and home healthcare is being served out of Lafayette and Hobart Franciscan offices. Hospice and home healthcare do not need a physical facility as they all see patients in their homes and residences, according to Franciscan officials.
