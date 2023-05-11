RENSSELAER — The Cooperative School Services held a work experience luncheon for several local students and employees on May 2 at the Tri-County Bible Church.
The annual luncheon gives the cooperative a chance to recognize the hard-working students and employees who have completed the Work Experience program for the 2022-23 school year.
The program focuses on asking local businesses to give volunteer and paid positions to coop students, who work for these businesses throughout the school year to give them experience and build their job skills.
Schools that participated in the program included Benton Community schools, Frontier School Corporation, Kankakee Valley, North Newton, Rensselaer Central, North White, South Newton, Tri-County and West Central.
Businesses the cooperative would like to thank for their participation in the program include Van Rensselaer Custodial Department, Rensselaer Central High School cafeteria, Tri-County High School cafeteria, Tri-County Bible Church, Revived Store, Kankakee Valley bus barn, Strack and Van Til, Anita Cup of Coffee, First Church, Rick’s Automotive, Eden Valley Farms, West Central Elementary cafeteria, West Central High School cafeteria, Parkview Haven and Hunsley Family Farm.
If any other local business would like to have a student in the cooperative work for them, please contact the Cooperative School Services at 219-866-8540.