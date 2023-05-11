Student honor

These Cooperative School Services students were honored at a luncheon at the Tri-County Bible Church last month.

RENSSELAER — The Cooperative School Services held a work experience luncheon for several local students and employees on May 2 at the Tri-County Bible Church.

The annual luncheon gives the cooperative a chance to recognize the hard-working students and employees who have completed the Work Experience program for the 2022-23 school year.

