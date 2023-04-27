RENSSELAER — The 2024 Rensselaer Municipal Election will feature three contested races in the Tuesday, May 2 Primary.
Seeking a bid to become the Republican candidate for mayor are Jeff Phillips and Scott Barton, while Republicans Kevin Armold and Frieda Bretzinger square off for Bill Hollerman’s soon-to-be vacant 1st Ward council seat.
Hollerman announced last year that he will not seek re-election.
Long-time 3rd Ward council member George Cover, a Republican, will be challenged by first-time Republican candidate Zyan Miller.
With just days before voters decide the fate of these candidates, the Rensselaer Republican asked them to respond to a questionnaire as they await the results. Here are their responses:
Republican
candidate for Mayor
THE BACKDROP: The current Republican Party chairman in Jasper County, this is Jeff Phillips’ first attempt at a filling political seat. He served several years as Chief of Police in Rensselaer. Meanwhile, Barton, a real estate broker in Rensselaer and a former city councilman, was the Republican candidate for mayor in the 2020 election, losing to current Mayor Steve Wood. Wood, a Democrat, will seek another term in 2024 and will square off against Tuesday’s winner in the General Election.
SCOTT BARTON
1) What led you to the decision to run for office?
My desire for public service started back in high school. We had great teachers that inspired me to serve. While raising our three children my wife and I discussed the possibility of elected office. I first held Marion Township advisory board member. I was then elected onto the Rensselaer City Council. After two terms on the council I decided to run for mayor of Rensselaer. Seeing first hand the day to day operations of the city, I knew that the city could be much more than its current path.
2) What would you like to achieve if elected office?
The city’s debt has grown substantially. Our utility rates keep increasing. Both of these issues need to be brought under control. We need to become a better partner with the Jasper County Economic Development Organization. Rensselaer needs to entice developers to build new homes and apartments to help attract new companies and businesses to Rensselaer.
3) What qualifications/accomplishments make you the right candidate for office?
I’m a Christian, a conservative and a small business owner. I have served on every leadership board at my church. Having been in office, I was not a “yes” man when voting. I am not afraid to make a tough decision that is best for the whole city. I am a small business owner that understands the value of fiscal responsibility. I am currently a member of the Rensselaer Rotary and Rotary Foundation Chairman.
4) What makes Rensselaer such a great city to live/work in?
This is the easiest question: the people of Rensselaer, the employees that give their all to keep Rensselaer functioning and looking great. All the local businesses that put a smile on your face. We have a warm and giving community. Rensselaer is a great place to live and raise your family. These are just some of the reasons that I wish to be the next mayor of Rensselaer! Thank you and God Bless.
JEFF PHILLIPS
1) What led you to the decision to run for office?
I’m running for Mayor because I believe you are put in the right place at the right time for the right reasons. I have lived here most of my adult life, raised three sons here and feel I connect with the values of our community. I have served the City of Rensselaer working for the Police Dept for over 30 years. I have the passion, the drive and experience to be the best person to lead the City of Rensselaer at this time.
2) What would you like to achieve if elected to office?
We need to continue to improve our infrastructure and complete projects that are already started, without putting the City in any financial risk. I plan to increase expectations in the City of Rensselaer by making the Mayor’s office more transparent and being more accountable to our citizens. I do plan to increase community involvement by working closer with our parks and factories in the City of Rensselaer on ways to improve the quality of life in our great city.
3) What qualifications/accomplishments make you the right candidate for office?
I am uniquely qualified, serving as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, retiring as the Officer-in-Charge of Naval Reserve Security Force at Crane Naval Support Activity in Crane, Indiana.
I was the Police Chief for the City of Rensselaer from 2000 to 2017. Giving me experience on how the City of Rensselaer works. I have coached sports for Rensselaer High Schools and continue to volunteer as a coach. Last, I was chosen as the Republican County Chairman for Jasper County in 2018. This gives me incredible amounts of communication with local, county, state and federal elected officials and will help the Mayor’s office get things done.
4) What makes Rensselaer such a great city to live/work in?
Our great schools, very low crime rate, access to health care and Church are a big part of what makes Rensselaer the best place to live. When recruiting young police officers, these are some reasons I would use to attract the best personnel we could find and retain. Plus, Rensselaer has always been where Agriculture and Industry met. Where else can you drive 45 minutes to a good paying job or as little as five minutes. That’s what makes us great.
Republican candidate for 1st Ward
THE BACKDROP: Both Kevin Armold and Frieda Bretzinger are familiar faces in the local political arena. Armold once served as county surveyor and is currently a member of the Rensselaer Central School Board. Bretzinger recently retired as the city’s clerk/treasurer after decades in the position. This is the first attempt at a council seat for both candidates. The winner will run unopposed in the General Election.
KEVIN ARMOLD
1. What led you to the decision to run for office?
I firmly believe that community service is the best way to help the community you live in. I have long been involved in our community in one capacity or another, and a run for City Council was a step that I’ve always desired to take at some point.
Last fall, I had heard that the current Ward 1 office holder was not planning to run again and was asked by a few people to run for his seat. I currently sit on the Rensselaer Central Schools Board, with that term ending this year. The request for me to run, coupled with the fact of my School Board term ending this year made the timing perfect to run for Rensselaer City Council Ward 1. I am running for this seat on the Council to serve the people of Rensselaer. Plain and simple. No hidden agendas.
2. What would you like to achieve if elected to office?
Our city needs to do better at attracting more business, industry and retail. Our infrastructure needs to be improved upon and expanded. We lack the housing options needed to really grow. I want to be a part of the discussions, planning and work that it will take for Rensselaer to grow and flourish in the coming years.
A great deal of my professional experience has involved budgeting, financial forecasting and reporting, payroll, and accounts payables. Through this experience, I have learned to seek out and identify different ways to become more efficient financially. I will seek financial efficiency.
Even more of my experience has involved human resources, capital expenditures, and fleet and equipment procurement and maintenance. Our greatest strength is our people, and that strength can become even greater with more efficient departments, services and utilities. I will work with and listen to all elected officials, city employees, and residents to get to the point that Rensselaer is better for all of us.
3. What qualifications/accomplishments make you the right candidate for office?
I am a lifelong resident of Rensselaer. My wife and I are property owners, and chose to raise our children here. We are vested in this community and want to see it grow and flourish now and into the future.
My professional experience is extensive, diverse, and the most appropriate fit to sit on the City Council.
- Tri-County Bible Church: Usher, former Deacon Board and youth group leader
- Rensselaer Central School Board, Vice President
- GracePoint Resource Center Board, Clerk
- Rensselaer Park Board, former member
- Jasper County Surveyor, 2004-2008
- Titan Construction & Engineering Services, Field Resources Manager
Our country was founded on the precept of servant leadership, having citizen legislators as representatives of the people. Experience in government office or employment is not what makes us great, serving the people and doing your part for the common good is. That is my pledge: to serve the people and do my part for the common good.
4. What makes Rensselaer such a great city to live/work in?
Many of us have opportunities to live and work elsewhere, but make a choice to call Rensselaer home. The friendly people, the quiet evenings if you choose to sit outside, the lively and active downtown, the helping hand that’s always there if you need it, the community spirit, the schools, the parks, the awesome local one-of-a-kind small businesses.
What makes Rensselaer great, you ask? The people that live here!
FRIEDA BRETZINGER
1. What led you to the decision to run for office?
I have always had a passion for Rensselaer. Being born and raised here Rensselaer is close to my heart. I would like to be able to make sound and knowledgeable decisions to move Rensselaer in the future.
2. What would you like to achieve if elected to office?
There are two sides to Rensselaer. The city and the utilities. The city prepares a budget annually and follows that budget. The utilities are not budgeted. The beginning of the year we received rate hikes on the utilities. There are rate studies done on each utility to determine how much money is needed to run that utility and that determines in increase. I believe if day-to-day spending were budgeted it would drive the cost down to operate the utility thus bringing the rate increases down.
3. What qualifications/accomplishments make you the right candidate for office?
I worked in the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office for 42 years, over 26 of those years as Clerk-Treasurer and 16 as Deputy Clerk-Treasurer. I have the knowledge of municipal government. I have prepared the budget and determined how much of the budget needed to be cut based on the anticipated revenue and then made recommendations to council. I have prepared the annual budget for the city and have done payroll, human resources, accounts payables, kept track of fixed assets, handled bonds and grants and numerous other financial requirements for the city. I earned my Indiana Accredited Municipal Clerk Certificate through the State League and received the “Helping Hands” Award from the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department.
4. What makes Rensselaer such a great city to live/work in?
Rensselaer has the feel of a large community but is close and friendly like a small city. The wages have become more and more competitive and workers take pride in what they do. It is refreshing to go to a store, restaurant or bank and have the person serving me to be polite and courteous, and maybe even know my name. I like that personal feeling.
Republican candidate for 3rd Ward
THE BACKDROP: George Cover has held the 3rd Ward seat for several years and will be seeking re-election in 2024. He is currently serving as council president. Zyan Miller is seeking her first political office. The winner will run unopposed in the November General Election.
GEORGE COVER
1. What led you to the decision to run for office?
I decided to run for re-election as councilman for 3rd Ward so that I could complete the many city projects started during my present term in office. These projects included: Owen Street Sewer, new Water Tower at Interstate, Lead pipe replacement Harrison Street, Renovation Sewage Lift Station, Brick Street replacement and new Sidewalks Van Rensselaer Street and Harrison Street. As Councilman, I also want to work at promoting affordable Housing Development needed for business and industrial growth. As Councilman, I will work to keep our Utilities at the lowest possible cost. As Councilman, I will voice your concerns, if you make them known.
2. What would you like to achieve if elected to office?
If re-elected to the City Council 3rd Ward, I would continue to work to grow Rensselaer’s business and industrial opportunities. Good paying jobs is the key to a community’s success. Rensselaer is a special and unique community. Great people. Relative safe living Environment. We have nine manufacturing and Industrial businesses which are stable and pay good wages. This truly amazing for a small rural community. We do need to increase small retail businesses. However, to make this happen we need more people. Rensselaer has stayed a city of 6,000+ — for too long. We need affordable housing development. As Councilman, I will work to achieve that goal. The other achievement I would like to see is Saint Joseph’s College doing something to promote their campus.
3. What qualifications/accomplishments make you the right candidate for office?
My qualification and accomplishments for being a Councilman. I was born and live my entire adult life in Rensselaer. I graduated with a B.A. Degree from St Joseph’s College and a M.S. Degree from Indiana State University. I taught U.S. history and Government for over 50 years in the Rensselaer School System. I truly loved politics and government. I also have extensive experience in business, owning and operating the Rensselaer Dairy Queen for fifteen years and also owning and operating Cover Construction Co. for more than thirty years. My teaching and business careers has brought me close to the people in the Rensselaer Community and I have great respect and love for all of them. I also feel I understand community concerns and will work to achieve them. My best qualification for being Councilman is experience. I have served several terms and served under five Mayors. I truly understand long range problems facing our city and will work to solve or correct them. I also understand the greatness of our city and will work to promote them.
4. What makes Rensselaer such a great city to live/work in?
Rensselaer is a great city to live and work in because of its location, its people, its environment, and its amenities. Rensselaer is well located, rural and quiet. It is located centrally between Chicago and Indianapolis. Well suited for commerce and trade. Rensselaer is located between Valparaiso and Lafayette making easy access for university learning. Rensselaer is a quiet, rural relative safe community with friendly, caring people who love a simple care free life style. Rensselaer offers great job opportunities. It has nine manufacturing and industrial businesses and multiple service and agricultural businesses. Rensselaer has much to offer its citizens with Hospital and medical clinics, outstanding School System, both public and parochial, extensive Park System with walking trails, and an art culture. Last but not least, Rensselaer is a great place to live because of community, people working together. This makes Rensselaer a winner.
ZYAN MILLER
1. What led you to the decision to run for office?
I think there is need for change in our city leadership. We need younger leaders involved in our community. We need leaders that are the voice of the people in Rensselaer.
2. What would you like to achieve if elected to office?
I would like to achieve better communication from the city it its residents. Housing opportunities are also an issue in Rensselaer. We can continue to create jobs, but we need the houses for people to be able to live here and enjoy everything that we have to offer.
3. What qualifications/accomplishments make you the right candidate for office?
I have a background in financials, customer service, economic development, community development, workforce development, and tourism. I am also just your average girl that wants to do good things for community. If I am elected you will see me at city hall meetings, but also supporting local businesses and volunteering within our community.
4. What makes Rensselaer such a great city to live/work in?
Rensselaer is where my family is, and it’s where my husband and I chose to come back to start our family. We have great people with great ideas. Our small-town pride has big energy. We are just missing young leadership on City Council with fresh ideas, and a community mindset. I will always have Rensselaer and our community in mind when making decisions.