DEMOTTE — The Connection Center in DeMotte is hosting its first DeMotte’s Got Talent, inviting members of the community to bring their talents to the stage.
Having previously hosted dinner theatre events, exercise classes, and catering, the team at the Connection Center is planning an elaborate evening to showcase members of the community.
“We’re trying to reach out to whoever in the community that has any type of talent: singing, music, dance, comedians, magicians,” said Jeff Martin, director at the Connection Center. “Whatever off-the-wall or high-quality talent they may have.”
Martin compared the basis for this production to America’s Got Talent, explaining that contestants will audition before passing through two subgroups to attempt to achieve first place. Judging for the auditions and for the first round will be up to a panel of judges from businesses and organizations within the community, but the final round of four contestants will be judged by the audience through an app.
Performers who pass through the audition phase will be invited back to practice their talents and the runtime of the show throughout December and January, before taking to the stage before a live audience on February 11 and 12.
“If we have enough people for talents, we’ll have two different groups that will do their talents on different nights,” explained Martin. “If we don’t, then the same group will do their talents both nights.”
Due to time constraints and the size of the venue, the performers will be limited to a maximum of 12, according to Martin. Those who are not selected for this event are invited to audition for DeMotte’s Got Talent in the summer of 2022, which will be sponsored in part by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce.
Winners will be chosen from the final four, and prizes that are being donated by local businesses will be awarded based on final placing.
Individuals wishing to participate in this event can register to audition on the Connection Center website. Auditions will take place on Dec. 10, and applicants will be sent individual time slots for their performance.