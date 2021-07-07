CARMEL, Ind. – U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) is accepting applications for military academy nominations for the class of 2026.
“It is a privilege to nominate extraordinary students in Indiana’s fifth congressional district to our world class military service academies,” Spartz said. “I’m eager to see many of our district’s best and brightest step forward and be considered for these prestigious positions.”
Each year, members of Congress have the ability to nominate students to attend four of the five military academies: the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination for appointment. Members can nominate up to ten individuals from their district for each academy vacancy.
To be considered for a nomination, applicants:
• Must be a United States citizen and legal resident of the fifth congressional district;
• Must be at least 17 years old but not yet 23 years old; and
• Unmarried, without child, and under no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.
Applications must be filed out online at https://spartz.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations and submitted to SpartzAcademyNominations@mail.house.gov.
Applications must be received no later than Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, for those interested in entering one of the service academies for the class of 2026. Late applications will not be considered.