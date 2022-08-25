Demo work ongoing

Demolition work at Rensselaer’s old power plant will be halted until asbestos found at the site can be removed.

RENSSELAER — Asbestos has been found on equipment at the City of Rensselaer’s old power plant and it will need to be removed before the company demolishing equipment at the Van Rensselaer St. site completes work there.

On Monday, the city council approved hiring Donathan’s Inspection Proposal of Muncie, Indiana, to remove the asbestos at a cost of $143,500.

