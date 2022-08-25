RENSSELAER — Asbestos has been found on equipment at the City of Rensselaer’s old power plant and it will need to be removed before the company demolishing equipment at the Van Rensselaer St. site completes work there.
On Monday, the city council approved hiring Donathan’s Inspection Proposal of Muncie, Indiana, to remove the asbestos at a cost of $143,500.
Another company, A & G Environmental Solutions of Syracuse, Indiana, provided a bid of $248,000 to do the work, but the council went with the smaller amount.
Mayor Steve Wood said the asbestos needs removed to ensure the safety of demolition workers at the electrical generating plant.
“We ran into two older engines (at the plant) that had problems with asbestos,” Mayor Steve Wood said of work at the plant. “We would like to get that removed and we sought two quotes for the work.”
Both companies have requested a down payment to perform the work, but the State Board of Accounts will not allow it, said city attorney Jacob Ahler.
Instead, the council decided to break payments into four percentages, including 30% when the company moves equipment on site and assesses the work needed, 20% when it completes work on unit five, one of two units that was identified to have asbestos, and 20% when work on unit six is completed. The last 10% of payment will be released 30 days after the completion of the project, Wood said.
Last year, the city began selling off equipment at the plant, which was shuttered over two years ago due to the high cost of keeping the plant open. The city let its long-standing contract with IMPA, which provided wholesale power through the plant at a low cost for nearly 40 years, expire in 2020.
IMPA continues to maintain Rensselaer’s two solar panel sites to help defray the cost of closing the plant.
The council also approved a request from police chief Matt Anderson to purchase a new squad car to replace a 2013 model. The process to obtain a new car Is expected to take months so Anderson asked that a request be made now.
The council also approved the purchase of new ultraviolet lights at the wastewater treatment plant. The lights are used to disinfect the water at the plant. Again, officials are worried of a delay in processing an order for the lights.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, an open house will be held at the city hall to discuss the city’s comprehensive plan. It will be held in the Council Chamber from 6-8:30 p.m. and food and drinks will be provided.
Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Kenny Haun reminded the council that his department will hold a pancake breakfast on Sept. 11 at the fire house. The breakfast falls on the last day of the Little Cousin Jasper Festival in downtown Rensselaer.