NEW ONGOING/CANCELLATIONS
(Make sure to call ahead to see if events are postponed or canceled.)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29
• LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET: The Jasper County Library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 8:30 a.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s Meeting Room. The board will approve year-end bills, encumbrances and appropriation transfers at this time. Meetings are open to the public.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30
• BLOOD DRIVE: Fowler United Methodist Church will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 12 to 5:30 p.m., EST. In order to ensure a safe and adequate blood supply, area residents need to give blood. To register, call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE to schedule an appointment or just come to the Fowler United Methodist Church on Dec. 30. Donors are encouraged to make reservations because walk-ins may have to wait in their cars until registering. Masks will be required.
DECEMBER 24-25
• LIBRARY CLOSINGS: All three branches of the Jasper County Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s. For more information, call the Rensselaer Library (866-5881), the DeMotte Library (987-2221) or the Wheatfield Library (956-3774).
DECEMBER 8-JANUARY 7
• CELEBRATING WOMEN: The Prairie Arts Council will hold a themed photography show titled “Celebrating Women” from Dec. 8, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2021 in the Fendig Gallery. The show will be held in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and will feature unique interpretations by artists of all ages. The gallery may be visited by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-2 p.m. Other times can be arranged. To schedule your appointment, email pacrensselaer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Masks must be worn with social distancing.
• JCPL APPOINTMENTS: Jasper County Public Library is now offering appointments outside of its normal public hours for high risk and vulnerable individuals. This is done by appointment only. Normal business hours for all three branches are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High risk and vulnerable individuals are considered those 65 and over, and those who have underlying medical conditions. Curbside service is still available at all locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact your local library: Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
• 4-H ENROLLMENT: Jasper County 4-H enrollment opens back up in October of 2020. To enroll, utilize the updated 4-HOnline 2.0 system. Detailed instructions will be sent to families as the opening date approaches.
• FOOD PANTRY HOURS: The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. The pantry is located at 130 S. Van Rensselaer St. and clients are currently being served at their vehicles in front of the pantry.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
ONGOING
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.