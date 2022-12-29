JASPER COUNTY — The willingness of commissioners Dick Maxwell and Kendell Culp to roll up their sleeves and get to work for Jasper County residents is not lost on county officials.
For their abilities to leave the county better than they left it, both Maxwell and Culp were recognized for their service with special awards Tuesday, Dec. 27 in what was Maxwell’s final commissioner meeting in 32 years.
Maxwell announced his retirement from the board after eight terms as commissioner last winter. Culp soon followed, announcing his intention to run for the District 16 state representative seat, which he won last month.
That leaves Jim Walstra, who will be joined in the new year by Rein Bontrager, who replaces Maxwell, and Jeff DeYoung, who will fill Culp’s seat. Culp resigned from the board with two years remaining on his term.
After taking more than three years to get his feet wet as a 40-something commissioner, Maxwell said he quickly began focusing on bettering the county with numerous projects. He had intended to sit in as commissioner for one or two terms, but he was determined to see many of those projects through and the list only continued to grow.
“I got things started and just kept going,” he said. “And nobody ran against me. But I just tried to make life easier for people. I listened to people in my area and I tried to help them as much as I could.”
His longevity as commissioner has provided him a chance at working with many others on the board, but he said he really enjoyed the camaraderie with Culp and Walstra.
“There have been some really big issues come up and we met them head on,” he said. “I’ve had two great commissioners the last 18 years to work with. I couldn’t ask for better.”
Among the projects he is most proud of include helping to entice industry and a variety of businesses into the county and providing for the county’s highway department.
“It had all junk equipment when I took office and now we’re all up to date,” Maxwell said. “I hope they keep it that way.”
Maxwell said he will do what he can to make the transition for his replacement, Bontrager, as easy as possible.
See SERVICE, Page 2
“There are still projects, but I went over everything with Rein that I got started and I think he will be a very good commissioner,” he said.
While he will relinquish his duties as commissioner, Maxwell said he will continue to farm as well as stay busy in the real estate business, specializing in farm sales and appraisals.
Culp, meanwhile, is prepared to begin his two-year term as state representative next month. He has already made several visits to the Indiana Statehouse and will be on hand when the Indiana General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9.
Culp has the distinction of being the only full-time farmer in the Indiana House of Representatives.
He said he enjoyed his relationship with Maxwell the past 18 years as well as Walstra, who is in his third term as commissioner. He added that advancing the county from an economic development standpoint has been one project he is most proud of.
“I’m really proud of the improved infrastructure we have in Jasper County,” Culp said, noting improved roads, bridges and drainage.
“It’s very noticeable the amount of new county roads we have. If you live on a road and it’s gravel, you’re going to say, ‘I haven’t seen it,’ but it’s there.”
He added that an efficiently run county highway department and improved equipment for that department has helped keep roads a strong asset for the county.
“We just said we’re going to buy two new pieces of equipment every year for an ‘x’ amount of dollars,” Culp said of highway department improvements. “We may buy a tractor, we buy a grader, a pay loader, whatever.”
The commissioners also focused on improving the county’s 123 bridges. They were able to check that off the list as well.
“By state law, every county has to have their bridges rated every two years by an engineering firm,” Culp said. “We have the highest rated bridges in Indiana.”
Drainage was also a concern that the board felt it had to address. Land in and around the county’s rivers and ditches were reinforced with numerous projects over the past couple of decades.
“All the small tributaries that dump into those can now be drained,” Culp said. “Farmers can drain their land with tile. In the northern part of the county, those farmers live and die by drainage.”
The board also tackled controversial issues such as wind farms, solar panel farms and NIPSCO’s decision to close its plant in Wheatfield. Culp said he’s proud of the way the board never shied away from those issues, instead coming up with solutions that best fit the needs of county residents.
“It’s taken a commitment,” he said. “We’ve had the same goals. We’ve updated our comprehensive plan twice. That provides a vision and direction of where you want your county to go and we researched and gathered a lot of input into that.”