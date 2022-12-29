Thank you for your service

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

As the only commissioner remaining to welcome in two new replacements, Jim Walstra took time to recognize both Kendell Culp (left) and Dick Maxwell (center) for their long-time service as county commissioners at a meeting on Dec. 27. Maxwell announced his resignation last winter and Culp leaves the board to begin a two-year term as the District 16 state representative.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

JASPER COUNTY — The willingness of commissioners Dick Maxwell and Kendell Culp to roll up their sleeves and get to work for Jasper County residents is not lost on county officials.

For their abilities to leave the county better than they left it, both Maxwell and Culp were recognized for their service with special awards Tuesday, Dec. 27, in what was Maxwell’s final commissioner meeting in 32 years.

Trending Food Videos