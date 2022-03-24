RENSSELAER — With construction at Filson Park looming, the commercial property located directly west of the proposed park has been sold, according to city officials.
The property — approximately 40 feet wide and 75 feet long — is currently covered in gravel. It sits across from the municipal parking lot on Front Street.
The property served as a parking lot for the old town mall that burned to the ground in 2019.
The lot abutted the former Longs’ Gifts business in the former mall. The mall land, now covered in grass, is owned by the Filson family, who presented it to the city two years ago with the understanding that it be used as a city park for at least 15 years.
Rumors are rampant that the recent purchased property to the west of what will become Filson Park will be used for a retail business or businesses.
Cornerstone Real Estate Agency has a “sold” sign placed at the property.