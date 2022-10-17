• TRUNK OR TREAT: Rensselaer Care Center will host a truck-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Vehicles will be parked in the front visitor parking lot of the Care Center. Each vehicle is responsible for handing out candy and the center encourages those who participate to decorate the trunk of your vehicle. If any business or organization wishes to participate or donate candy, contact Jessica Bach by Monday, Oct. 10 at 219-866-4181.

• HALLOWEEN PARADE: The Remington Lions Club Halloween Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m., EST, in downtown Remington. There will be candy and cash prizes.

