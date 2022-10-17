• TRUNK OR TREAT: Rensselaer Care Center will host a truck-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Vehicles will be parked in the front visitor parking lot of the Care Center. Each vehicle is responsible for handing out candy and the center encourages those who participate to decorate the trunk of your vehicle. If any business or organization wishes to participate or donate candy, contact Jessica Bach by Monday, Oct. 10 at 219-866-4181.
• HALLOWEEN PARADE: The Remington Lions Club Halloween Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m., EST, in downtown Remington. There will be candy and cash prizes.
• TURKEY DINNER: The Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church invites the public to its annual Big Turkey Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 3-6 p.m., CST. Call 219-474-6225 for more information.
• SCAIRPORT SET: The Jasper County Airport will host its first annual Trick-or-Treat at the Scairport on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m. Pilots can fly in, hand out candy right on the ramp and decorate their aircraft for Halloween. Lunch and drinks will be provided by airport personnel, who ask that pilots bring enough candy for 150-200 kids. For those interested in participating, contact Emily at the airport at info@jaspercountyairport.com or fill out a registration form at form.jotform.com/222693980955067. Registration for families will be open soon.
• FUN WALK: The Remington-Wolcott Community Development Committee (RWCDO) has scheduled a 5K and 1-mile fun walk at the Remington Town Park for Saturday, Nov. 12. Registration is set for 8 a.m., EST, with the 5K to start around 9 a.m. The entry is $20 and all proceeds go to the Tri-County backpack program. To register online, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/pack-the-pantry-5k-1-mile-fun-run-tickets-417127257857.
• PIE/CHILI COOKOFF: Autumn Trace will be the site of a Pie and Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m., CST. Autumn Trace is located at 1384 Saint Gasper Drive in Rensselaer and everyone is welcome to participate. Text Kim at 815-600-0787 to find out more about the event. In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, community veterans will serve as judges.
• CEMETERY CLEAN UP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer began fall cleaning on Monday, Oct. 3. All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed Nov. 17, seven days before Thanksgiving. Grave blankets will be allowed after the ground has frost. For more information or to request special exceptions, call 219-866-5125.
• FALL FEST: Brookside Park will hold a Fall Fest on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Rensselaer Parks Department, will feature the Riley Read at 5 p.m., with a number of community members reading selected pieces from the Hoosier state’s own James Whitcomb Riley. The evening will also include a bounce house, face painting, pumpkin carving, make-and-take crafts, Rotary Club pork burgers for purchase, hayrides and an announcement of the Scarecrow Trail winners.
• CHAMBER EVENTS: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce released dates for its events this fall and winter, including the Rensselaer Shop and Stroll on Nov. 10-12, the Chamber Christmas Parade through downtown Rensselaer on Saturday, Dec. 3 and the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards night is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at eMbers.
• FALL BINGO DATES: The Jasper County Fair Association have set dates for its fall Bingo events, including Sunday, Nov. 6, at the county fairgrounds. You must be 18 years of age to attend or play. Proceeds from the events will be used for Jasper County Fair improvements. Purchase tickets by mail or through Masha Gratner at Campbell Printing.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule includes Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.