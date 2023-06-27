• QUEEN CONTEST: The Jasper County Fair Queen and her court will be announced on Friday, June 29 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Eight ladies will vie for the crown, with festivities to kick off at 7 p.m. The Little Miss will also be announced on Friday. The fair is set to run July 15-22 this summer.
• 5K COLOR RUN: SBlended Nutrition will sponsor a Hawaiian Luau 5K Color Run on Saturday, July 22 to kick off Art Week in downtown Rensselaer. Registration will open at 7 a.m. with the race to begin at 8 a.m., CST. The final day to register to guarantee receiving a t-shirt and swag bag is July 14. Art Week is set to run July 24-29.
• ART CAMP: Registration continues for Prairie Arts Council’s Art Camp, which will be held the week of July 17-21. There will be art workshops for all ages and individuals will work with pottery, paint, poetry, tie-dye, jewelry, glass and more. It is open to anyone in Rensselaer, Wheatfield and the surrounding region. Call 219-866-5278 for more information or email pacrensselaer@gmail.com.
• VENDOR CALL-OUT: Art in the Alley organizers are in need of artists and vendors for its July 29 event. The event, which is sponsored by the Prairie Arts Council, will be held at Foundation Park on 615 W. Grove St. in Rensselaer. Contact the PAC for more information or go to the PAC Facebook page for an application. Registration ends on July 6 at noon.
• FENDIG TO PRESENT MUSIC MAN: The Fendig Theatre for Children will perform The Music Man from July 13-15 in the Rensselaer Central High School Auditorium. See Fendig’s Facebook page for more information.
• FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL: Fountain Stone Theater held its first movie as part of its annual free Family Film Festival on Thursday, June 8. This year’s festival schedule will also feature Paws of Fury (June 29), Mummies (July 6), DC League of Super Pets (July 13), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (July 20) and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (July 27). Doors open at 10 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. show. Concession specials will be available each day.
• CRUISE NIGHT: The JC Cruisers’ 38th annual Car Show and Cruise Night will be held Saturday, July 8. The car show will be held at Brookside Park beginning at 8 a.m. and will conclude a 1 p.m., with trophies and awards set for 4 p.m. Cruise Night will be held from 6-9 p.m., with the route proceeding through downtown Rensselaer. The Cruisers are asking for a donation of cash or a canned food item for the local food pantries.
• FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP: The Rensselaer Central sixth annual Bomber Flag Football Skills Camp will be held July 24 on the RCHS practice field. It Is open to all students entering grades 2-5 and the middle school and high school coaching staffs will be conducting the camp. Times will be 4-5:30 p.m. for incoming second- and third-graders and 5-6:30 p.m. for incoming fourth- and fifth-graders. The cost of the camp is $30 and each camper will receive a t-shirt as well as be recognized at a home varsity football game in the fall. Register the day of the camp or send a registration form that was distributed to schools.
• OPEN DAIRY BEEF SHOW: The Jasper County Fairgrounds will host a Jasper County Dairy Beef Open Show on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 10 a.m., CST. Josh Streitmatter will serve as judge. Entry fees for the event, which is being organized by the Cavalier Clovers 4-H Club, is $20 pre-show by June 20 and $25 on the day of the show. The showmanship portion of the event is $5 per person. For more information, contact Amy Woods at 219-863-0871.
• FAIR LOGO CONTEST: A contest to create a logo for the 100th anniversary of the Jasper County Fair is currently underway. The fair will be celebrating 100 years in 2024 and members of the community are invited to participate in the contest. There is no entry fee and only one entry design submission per contestant will be allowed. Each entry must include “Jasper County,” “Rensselaer, IN,” and the centenary year of “1924-2024.” Entries must be submitted at jcfalogo@icloud.com with “Subject Logo” attached. No entries will be accepted through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Messenger. The deadline for submission is July 1, 2023. Designs will be judged according to originality, visibility (is it eye-catching and visible from a distance?), feasibility (must be easy to reproduce) and incorporates the words as shown above as well as the “1924-2024” time stamp. The winner will receive a t-shirt and entry for one into a grandstand event at this year’s upcoming fair. For more information, email jcfalogo@icloud.com.
• 100TH CELEBRATION OF THE FAIR: JCFA’s 100-year committee is also taking donations for the the fair’s centenary in 2024. Anyone with photos, trophies, memorabilia or items pertaining to the last 100 years of the fair can donate or lend those items for display by the association. All items will be accounted four and returned to the owner if desired. For more information, contact Suzanne Frey at jcfa100collections@gmail.com.
• LEPC MEETING SCHEDULE: The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet six times throughout the year, with the first date set for Feb. 9, 2023 via Zoom. The committee will meet on June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m., CST, each day via Zoom. Access information through Zoom will be supplied as meeting dates draw near.
• GOLF CARTS REGISTRATION: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to register ATV and golf carts so they may be operated on county roads. The new ATV/golf cart ordinance and registration form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com. Once the registration form is completed and the $25 fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Annex in DeMotte or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in Rensselaer, drivers will then receive a registration sticker to operate their cart on county roads. This registration will work for the remainder of the year and the entire 2023 calendar year. As a reminder, the ATV registered with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office must still be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to operate on roadways.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.