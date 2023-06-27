• QUEEN CONTEST: The Jasper County Fair Queen and her court will be announced on Friday, June 29 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Eight ladies will vie for the crown, with festivities to kick off at 7 p.m. The Little Miss will also be announced on Friday. The fair is set to run July 15-22 this summer.

• 5K COLOR RUN: SBlended Nutrition will sponsor a Hawaiian Luau 5K Color Run on Saturday, July 22 to kick off Art Week in downtown Rensselaer. Registration will open at 7 a.m. with the race to begin at 8 a.m., CST. The final day to register to guarantee receiving a t-shirt and swag bag is July 14. Art Week is set to run July 24-29.

