• COAT DRIVE: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce is collecting coats through September as part of its fourth annual Coat Drive. Please drop off donations at the Cornerstone Real Estate Office at 20 W. Washington St. now through Sept. 30.
• BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Van Rensselaer Elementary School gym on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 12-6 p.m. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter vareelsc to schedule an appointment.
• REMINGTON LIBRARY MEETING: The Remington Carpenter Township Public Library Board will hold a meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m., EST, at the library building to discuss library business.
• FALL BINGO DATES: The Jasper County Fair Association have set three dates for its fall Bingo events, including Sunday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 6, at the county fairgrounds. You must be 18 years of age to attend or play. Proceeds from the events will be used for Jasper County Fair improvements. Purchase tickets by mail or through Masha Gratner at Campbell Printing.
• RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Rensselaer on Friday, Sept. 30 from 2-6 p.m. The church is located at 704 E. Grace St.
• FARMERS’ MARKET: The Rensselaer Farmers’ Market will open along the south side of the Jasper County Courthouse throughout the summer. The market, which features seasonal fruits and vegetables, micro-greens, beef, pork, chicken, fresh-baked goods and other specialty items, will be open every Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. from May to October.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule includes Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.