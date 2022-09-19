• COAT DRIVE: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce is collecting coats through September as part of its fourth annual Coat Drive. Please drop off donations at the Cornerstone Real Estate Office at 20 W. Washington St. now through Sept. 30.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Van Rensselaer Elementary School gym on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 12-6 p.m. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter vareelsc to schedule an appointment.

