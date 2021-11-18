• SENIOR SAINTS: Brushwood United Methodist Church in Rensselaer will hold a Senior Saints Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to join the church for lunch and Christmas music.
• WINTER WONDER LIGHTS: Spencer Park in DeMotte will be the site of a free Winter Wonder Lights event on Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Residents are invited to dress up your family or business vehicle, tractor, bicycle, etc. and display it at the park’s fountain area during the event. Spectators will be able to walk through and view the lighted entries. Set up is from 2:30-4:30 p.m., with free cocoa and cookies served by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Santa will arrive via a Keener Township fire truck at 5 p.m., with the official lighting of the tree and park lights at 5:30 p.m. Santa will be available for Christmas wishes following the tree lighting.
• KENNY STONE TO PERFORM: The Goodland First Baptist Church will hold a Christmas concert featuring Newton County’s own Kenny Stone next month. Stone is a veteran bluegrass fiddler whose performing career started when he was nine. All of Kenny’s friends and fans are welcome and attendance is free. The concert will take place Sunday morning, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m., CST. The church is located at 117 E. Union St. in Goodland. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for those who need them.
• ANNUAL CHAMBER MEETING: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony at eMbers in Rensselaer on Tuesday, Dec. 7 beginning at 6 p.m. with a social gathering. Appetizers, desserts and a cash bar will be available. At 7 p.m., the business meeting and awards program will begin.
• GOSPEL GROUP TO PERFORM: The Ball Brothers will make a stop at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Wheatfield on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. The brothers will perform “music that spans the generations” during their Christmas concert. The church is located at 11549 49 South in Wheatfield and all are welcome to attend.
• RUDOLPH RUN: The 16th annual Rudolph Run 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The event, sponsored by the RCHS Community Service Club, is open to runners of all ages, with divisions in the 5K run beginning at 13 years and under and 30 and under for walkers. Awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers and age groups. The entry fee is $25 by Dec. 3 and $30 after Dec. 3. Race day registration and packet pick-up will be held from 7-7:45 a.m. at the Retired Iron Pavilion at the fairgrounds. All proceeds from the event will go to Riley Children’s Hospital and the local food pantry.
• CEMETERY BOARD: The Remington Cemetery Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall at 24 S. Indiana St.
• REMINGTON COUNCIL: The Remington Town Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m., EST, at the Remington Depot at 16 E. South Railroad St.
• BLOOD DRIVE: The Apostolic Christian Church in Remington will hold a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 26 from 4-6 p.m., EST. The drive will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
• CONCERT IN WHEATFIELD: The Ball Brothers will make a stop at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Wheatfield on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. The brothers will perform “music that spans the generations” during their Christmas concert. The church is located at 11549 49 South in Wheatfield and all are welcome to attend.
• NEWTON COUNTY REMC MEETING: The Newton County REMC will hold its annual meeting of members virtually on Thursday, Dec. 2 beginning at 10 a.m., CST. Go to the website at www.newtoncountyremc.com and click on Annual Meeting Link to join. Officers and employees will give reports of the past year’s business and an election for four directors will be held.
• OPEN SWIM: The Rensselaer Central High School pool will be hold open swims throughout the winter beginning Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. The cost is $3 per person each night. Here is this year’s schedule: Dec. 13 … Dec. 20 … Dec. 27 … Jan. 3 … Jan. 10 … Jan. 17 (weather make-up day; if no school, no open swim) … Jan. 24 … Jan. 31 … Feb. 7 … Feb. 14 (Off, no school)… Feb. 21 … Feb. 28 (Off, home swim meet) … March 7 … March 14. If school is not in session or let out early, open swim will be canceled.
• SELFIES WITH SANTA: Santa Claus will visit the DeMotte American Legion Post 440 on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Besides a photo opportunity with Santa, there will be refreshments and Cookes. Children will receive a small gift bag. Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 440, this is a free event.
• COOKIE DONATIONS: The DeMotte American Legion Auxiliary Unit 440 is planning a Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 11. The group is asking for cookie donations to be dropped off at the DeMotte American Legion Post 440 lounge on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 12-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 from 2-6 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 10 from 2-8 p.m.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.