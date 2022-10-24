• TRUNK OR TREAT: Rensselaer Care Center will host a truck-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Vehicles will be parked in the front visitor parking lot of the Care Center. Each vehicle is responsible for handing out candy and the center encourages those who participate to decorate the trunk of your vehicle.

• CHEESE SALE: The Rensselaer Lions Club’s annual Cheese Sale is underway. Blocks of Baby Swiss and Mild Cheddar cheese are $10 each. Call Lions’ members Ed (219-866-5623), Jerry (219-869-8533) or Bob (219-819-6200) to order your cheese. Help the Lions Club help others.

Tags

Trending Food Videos