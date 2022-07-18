• BLOOD DRIVE: The Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall in Remington will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Aug. 5 between 2-6 p.m., EST. The hall is located inside the Apostolic Christian Church on 16448 S. US 231 in Remington.
• COMEDY NIGHT AT THE FAIR: The Rensselaer Area Ministerial Association will sponsor Comedy Night at the Jasper County Fair on Wednesday, July 27 in the grandstand. Comedian Rik Roberts of Nashville, Tennessee, will perform as well as the Warren Family, which will lead the audience in sing-along songs prior to Roberts taking the stage. The Warren Family will then close the night with more music. Entrance to the event is free, but any donations to Helping Hans would be appreciated.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees Budget Committee will meet on Wednesday, July 27 at 8:30 a.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. The committee will review 2023 budget recommendations. Meetings are open to the public.
• WHEATFIELD DAYS — The Wheatfield Days farmers market continues on the first and third Saturday through Sept. 3 at Centennial Park from 9 a.m. to noon. New and regular vendors will have a variety of items to sell and fun activities are planned for each market. Contact the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce or Kristi Pruim at 708-204-8715 if interested in booth space.
• REMINGTON TOWN COUNCIL: The Remington Town Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m., EST, at the Remington Depot at 16 E. South Railroad St. in Remington.
• FREE MOVIE SLATE: Fountain Stone Theaters in Rensselaer has announced its lineup of free kids movies for the summer. Movies will be shown every Thursday from June 8-July 28 at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. and concession specials will be available. This year’s lineup includes Tom & Jerry (June 9), Peter Rabbit 2 (June 16), Boss Baby: Family Business (June 23), Space Jam: A New Legacy (June 30), Paw Patrol: The Movie (July 7), Addams Family 2 (July 14), Clifford The Big Red Dog (July 21), and Sing 2 (July 28).
• REMINGTON PARK BOARD: The Remington Park Board will meet on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall.
• FARMERS’ MARKET: The Rensselaer Farmers’ Market will open along the south side of the Jasper County Courthouse throughout the summer. The market, which features seasonal fruits and vegetables, micro-greens, beef, pork, chicken, fresh-baked goods and other specialty items, will be open every Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. from May to October.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule Feb. 22, March 8 (annual meeting at Embers Venue), April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include April 14, June 9, Aug. 11 (tabletop exercise), Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.