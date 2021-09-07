• ROCK THE ARTS: The Prairie Arts Council’s Rock the Arts Festival will be held at Carpenter Creek Cellars this year. The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 from 2-8 p.m., CST. Carpenter Creek Cellars is located at 11144 Jordan Road in Remington. Todd and Robin (1-4 p.m.) and Ezra (4-7 p.m.) will provide the music and the food vendor will be Indio Barbeque. Stop by the PAC booth and view the wine label entries and receive information on how to enter the contest next year, as well as membership information and upcoming events. Bring a chair and a picnic basket if you like. This is an adults-only event.
• DRIVE-THRU PORK CHOP DINNER: Belstra Milling in DeMotte will hold a drive-thru American Cancer Society Relay For Life pork chop fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Belstra Milling Feed Mill. The cost is $10 for a meal that includes a boneless pork chop, cole slaw, baby potatoes and green beans. The cost for an extra pork chop is $3. All proceeds from the event will go towards the American Cancer Society.
• NOODLE DINNER: The First Christian Church of Rensselaer will host its 47th annual Beef and Noodle Dinner on Friday, Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m. This will be a carry-out event only. The church is located at 327 N. Van Rensselaer Street. The menu includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll and chocolate chip cookies (no nuts). The cost is $10 for an adult and $5 for children 12 and under.
• ST. CECILIA BLOOD DRIVE: The St. Cecilia Catholic Church in DeMotte will hold an American Cross blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in its Community Room. The church is located at 334 15th St. SW in DeMotte. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter stceciliacc to schedule an appointment.
• BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Rensselaer on Friday, Sept. 24 from 2-6 p.m. The church is located at 704 E. Grant St.
• GOLF CART RACE: The first annual Francesville Fall Festival Golf Cart Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m., EST, at the uptown grass lot. Check in and registration is set for 10:30 a.m., EST, with a rules and scoring overview meeting to be held at 10:45 a.m., EST. You can register as a team of two, with the driver to be blindfolded and the passenger to give driving instructions. Costumes are encouraged. There will be additional points awarded for costumes. Pre-registration is encouraged by not necessary. If you don’t have a cart, one will be provided. Register at francesvillefallfestival.com/golf-cart-race.
• RUMMAGE SALE: The Brushwood United Methodist Church in Rensselaer will hold its annual rummage sale on Friday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go towards missions at the church.
• LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET: The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting and budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Wheatfield Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• NEWTON COUNTY HEALTH BOARD: The Newton County Health Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Morocco. The meeting is open to the public.
• MEMORIES ALIVE: The fourth annual Memories Alive event will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at Weston Cemetery. There will be two presentations this year, including a stage performance at the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park at 11 a.m. and a walking tour set for 2 p.m. It will begin at the Hall Shelter and there will be eight stations with actors portraying local and county people of interest who are buried at the cemetery. There is a cost and tickets are available at Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe, Jordans and online at Eventbrite.com.
• FISH FRY IN BROOK: Brook will hold its annual fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Brunton Park. Dinner will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m., CST, with prices for adults and children 12 and under. A corn hole tournament will be held at 2 p.m., with registration to begin at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a raffle at 7 p.m. and pony rides and a donation bake sale will occur throughout the day. All proceeds from the event help support the Independence Day celebration.
• LCJ POWER WHEEL: Rule Car Care in Rensselaer will sponsor a Power Wheel Demolition Derby during the Little Cousin Jasper Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12. The race will be held at Rule Car Care across from the courthouse (former Charlie Roberts dealership). Registration and inspections will be held at 11 a.m. with racing to start at 1 p.m. There will be three classes for kids ages 3-10 and trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each class. There will also be a trophy for best looking car. The entry fee is a canned food item for the local food pantry.
• DEMOTTE GOLF SCRAMBLE: The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. Registration will be held at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow at 11 a.m. Golf will begin with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. and a dinner will follow golf. You can also download and print a registration form at www.DemotteChamber.org or contact the DeMotte Chamber at (219) 987-5800. The cost is $100 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, a GPS golf cart, lunch and a steak dinner. There will be raffle drawings and door prizes also. Proceeds from the event will go towards the DeMotte Chamber Scholarship Fund and other community events.
• LIL’ KING & QUEEN CONTEST: The Little Cousin Jasper Lil’ King and Queen Contest will be held Sept. 10 at the Jasper County Courthouse Square. It is open to all Jasper County kids ages 8-12. The theme for the 2021 festival is “Peace, Love & LCJ.” Judging will be held at the Christian Church at 327 N. Van Rensselaer St. and date, time and information will be sent to contest candidates. Those who enter will be asked to fill out an application and write a paragraph on Kindness. The deadline to mail the application and paragraph is Aug. 26. Send to the Lil’ King & Queen Contest, P.O. Box 284, Rensselaer, Indiana 47978 or drop the information off at 121 W. Vine St. For more information call Mary Jo at (219) 863-3942 or Pat at (219) 866-5001.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.