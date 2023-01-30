NO ONE EATS ALONE: The Jasper County Community Service senior centers will hold a “No One Eats Alone” day on Friday, Feb. 17 starting at 11:30 a.m. Contact one of JCCS’s centers in Remington (219-261-2228), Rensselaer (219-866-4333 or DeMotte (219-987-7909) to reserve a meal.

• DRAINAGE BOARD: The Jasper County Drainage Board will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m., CST, at the Jasper County Health Department CASA Meeting Room on 910 S. Sparling Ave. in Rensselaer.

