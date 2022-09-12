• COAT DRIVE: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce is collecting coats through September as part of its fourth annual Coat Drive. Please drop off donations at the Cornerstone Real Estate Office at 20 W. Washington St. now through Sept. 30.

• REDEVELOPMENT BOARD: The Remington Redevelopment Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall at 24 S. Indiana St.

