• WINDMILL MEETING: The Remington Town Council will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19 to seek input on allowing or denying windmills within the town’s buffer zone. The meeting will be held at the Tobias Room of the Remington Library at 105 N. Ohio St., with the start time scheduled for 6 p.m., EST.

• TRIP FUNDRAISER: Students at Rensselaer Central will be holding a fundraising dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21 with proceeds to be used for their visit to Spain and Portugal next year. Food will be available for purchase from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $5 at the door for children under age 7 and $8 for adults. The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and desserts.

