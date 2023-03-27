• RECYCLING DAY: Saturday, April 22 is Electronics Recycling Day in Jasper County. Residents can bring their unwanted electronics to two locations, including the Jasper County Highway Department/DeMotte Annex at 11850 North 500 West in DeMotte (behind the Face Center) and the Rensselaer Street Department at 820 E. Walnut St. This will be a drive-through event, which will be held rain or shine.

• BINGO: The Jasper County Fair Association will hold Bingo at the Jasper County Fairgrounds on Sunday, April 16. Doors will open at 2 p.m., with Bingo to begin at 3 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $25 per person and $30 at the door. Baked potato bar is included in the price and you must be 18 to enter. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Marsha at Campbell Printing or by sending money to JCFA, PO Box 375, Rensselaer, 47978. Must be postmarked by April 10.