• CUPCAKE SALE: The Remington Food Pantry will be sponsoring a Cupcake Sale at Remington IGA on Saturday, May 13 beginning at 9 a.m., EST. There will be six flavors to choose from and the cost is 6 cupcakes for $10. They are packaged and ready to go and all proceeds will benefit the Remington Food Pantry.

• JC RETIRED IRON AUCTION: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for its annual fundraising auction. It will be held on June 17 at the county fairgrounds. For more information, contact Jim at 219-869-2869.

