• MEMORY GARDENS SPRING CLEANING: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer will begin spring cleaning on Monday March 6. All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day. If you have any questions or to request special exceptions, please call 219-866-5125.

• LIFEGUARD CLASSES: The Rensselaer Central High School will be the site of American Red Cross Lifeguard classes on April 15, April 29 and May 6. For more information, contact Angie Tomlinson at 219-863-8632 or Lisa Houston at 219-866-7428.

