• SJC HOMECOMING: The 2023 Saint Joseph’s College Homecoming event for alumni will be held Sept. 15-16. The weekend will kick off with a golf outing on Sept. 15. A Mass of Remembrance and the SJC alumni baseball game will be held Saturday. The campus will also host Calumet College of Saint Joseph vs. IU-South Bend on Saturday. There will be a beer garden as well as food. Keep up to date on event times on the SJC Alumni Association Facebook page.

• ART & VINTAGE MARKET: Fairchild House will hold an art and vintage market event on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairchild House in DeMotte. It will feature local artists and vintage vendors and a tour will be provided of the historic property and artist studios. Food will be available also.

