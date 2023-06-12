• RENSSELAER FARMER’S MARKET: Rensselaer’s Halleck Park across from the Jasper County Courthouse will hold a Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 17 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

• FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL: Fountain Stone Theater held its first movie as part of its annual free Family Film Festival on Thursday, June 8. This year’s festival schedule will also feature The Bad Guys (June 15), Minions: The Rise of Gru (June 23), Paws of Fury (June 29), Mummies (July 6), DC League of Super Pets (July 13), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (July 20) and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (July 27). Doors open at 10 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. show. Concession specials will be available each day.

