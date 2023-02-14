• SOUP & SANDWICH: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rensselaer will hold a community soup and sandwich luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A large variety of food will be offered and free will donations will be accepted. Carry-outs will also be available. St. John’s will also have a weekend church service on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. For more information, call 219-866-0010.

• COMMISH MEETING EXTENDED: The Jasper County Commissioners will meet for the second time this month on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. in the Jasper County Health Department’s meeting room on Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.

Tags

Trending Food Videos