• LITTLE KING & QUEEN: Judging for the Little Cousin Jasper 2022 Lil’ King and Queen Contest will be held at the Christian Church at 237 N. Van Rensselaer St. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The contest is open to all kids in Jasper County ages 8-11 and the festival theme this year is “Hoosier Hometown.” Contestants are asked to dress in jeans, overalls and checkered or plaid shirts for boys and prairie dresses, jean shirts, jumpers and ruffled blouses for girls. They will also be asked to write a paragraph using the theme ”My Hometown.” Contestants will read what they wrote to the judges during judging and crowning ceremonies on Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m., CST, at the the Little Cousin Jasper Festival. Entries must be received by Aug. 18. Call Mary Jo at 219-863-3942 or Pat at 219-866-5001 to obtain an application form.

• DOG DAYS OF AUGUST: A Dog Days of August Flea, Craft and Swaparama will be held at the Jasper County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 27. To secure a booth, call Judy Chernowsky at 219-964-5683.

